Expert explains how to handle finances if you haven't received unemployment check

Last month the state of Kentucky acknowledged that they were behind on unemployment payments, but as of last week they said they are now catching up.

According to Deputy Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development, officials were working on clearing up the final claims from March.

When you first file for unemployment there is a 28-day period for your claim to be processed. After those 28 days have passed you should receive your unemployment payment.

If you refile the same claim or are requesting payments before day 28, it will delay the process and slow down the payments.

If you haven't been able to receive your unemployment check yet and have bills to pay, financial experts are recommending you ask for forgiveness or a delay of payment.

"If you haven't received your unemployment at this point really the best thing to do is to prioritize all of your expenses from the most expensive to the least expensive," said Jeanne Fisher, certified financial planner. "Then go through the line and call those and ask for forgiveness or ask for some sort of delay. I think everybody is really understanding and empathetic of the current environment so work out a deal with your landlord, call your utility company, call your credit card company and ask them for an extension."

To make your unemployment claim or learn more about the unemployment process click here.

