Experts recommend putting stimulus check into savings

Many Americans this week received a direct deposit of $1,200 from the government known as a Stimulus Check.

While it might be tempting to go on a shopping spree, experts are saying if you are still working and are able to save the check to create an emergency savings account.

Experts do recommend that you have at least three to six months of your monthly expenses saved up in an emergency account.

"We do know from a behavioral finance perspective it is significantly easier to save those bonus payments or those payments that are unexpected," said Jeanne Fisher, Certified Financial Planner. "So I do encourage you to not do the quick thing and spend the stimulus check if you don't have to. If you can put it into savings this would be a really great time to do that."

For those who are still wondering when or if they will receive their stimulus or qualify for the stimulus check the IRS launched a tool online called 'Get My Payment', and you can check it by clicking here.