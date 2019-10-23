Expletive toward President Trump removed from downtown Lexington mural

A new mural in downtown Lexington was modified not long after it was finished after someone removed a hidden message critical of President Donald Trump.

PRHBTN art gallery posted a photo of the mural on Facebook which contains the message, "F*** Trump." The mural, which is titled, "The Devil Is In The Details," is on the building at 139 West Short Street. The mural is visible from Church Street.

Tuesday night, a man was seen on a ladder painting over part of the mural.

He claimed he was hired by the owner of the building to remove the message. Lexington police told WKYT the same thing and said he would not face any charges.

The gallery's Facebook post states the mural was done by ELLE Street Art. The message appears just to the right of the snake's mouth.

"This isn't politically motivated," ELLE told WKYT. "This is against a man who's a misogynist and who I don't think should be our leader."

ELLE spent seven days spray painting the mural.

Attorney Michael Davidson owns the building, and he said he had no idea the mural would contain the words when PRHBTN contacted him about placing the artwork there. While he doesn't endorse the message, he says he has no plans to remove it.

"You know art is an expression...sometimes controversial. Lots of people agree with it, lots of people don't agree with it," Davidson said.

The work has led to some praise and criticism from onlookers and people on social media. Some have expressed support for it while others are calling for it to be painted over.

"As far as the President, I don't have anything against the man," Robert Bussell said. "I think he does pretty good myself." Bussell also said he didn't support the language used in the message.

Matthew Wiley, on the other hand, said the language echos how many Americans feel. He said he has an office in the building where the mural is located.

"It is a reference to him and how people feel about Trump and politics right now," Wiley said. "A lot of people in this country, if you look at the polls, feel the same way."

City of Lexington spokeswoman Susan Straub said there is nothing city workers can do to remove the message.

“This is a mural on a private building. No public dollars are involved in this mural," Straub said. "As much as we don’t agree with the use of vulgarity, this is a free speech issue.”

The mural was completed on Monday.