Explosion destroys NC home, crews search for people inside

Emergency crews are working to rescue people they believe were inside a Ballantyne home that was destroyed in an explosion Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane, which is off Ballantyne Commons Parkway. / Source: WBTV

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane, which is off Ballantyne Commons Parkway in Ballantyne Country Club. Few details have been released, but officials at the scene say they believe people were in the home when it exploded. They said a rescue mission is underway to find those people.

Soon after the explosion multiple people reported debris striking nearby homes.

From WBTV’s Sky3, the home appeared to be completely destroyed. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the rubble and debris littered the area. Damage could be seen on the roofs of nearby homes.

“The whole house shook. Everything shook. The desk shook, the T.V. shook - I almost thought for a second it was an earthquake, or a car crashed into my house or a tree fell on my house,” one neighbor said. “We go outside, and everyone else is coming out of their houses, too, and they think the same thing we did - everyone thought a tree fell on their house."

“I am working literally across the golf course from the explosion, sounded like a bomb, shook the whole neighborhood,” said James Lyda Jr, "it wasn’t fear, just shock. I honestly thought someone had fired a cannon for the Fourth - a really BIG cannon. But I lost my footing from the shockwave.”

The boom could reportedly be heard and felt almost five miles away.

By 3:30 p.m., more than 80 firefighters from multiple agencies had responded to the scene. Officials said during a press conference just before 4 p.m. that nearby homes were searched and deemed safe.

Medic confirmed they were evaluating two patients with non life-threatening injuries from surrounding homes. It is unclear exactly how they were injured.

There is no word on what may have caused the explosion.

