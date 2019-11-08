Explosion, fire damage hemp processing plant

An explosion and fire have damaged a hemp processing plant in Kentucky.

Clark County Fire Chief Ernie Barnes told WKYT-TV that crews were dispatched Thursday night to the GenCanna facility in Winchester and arrived to find a large fire at one building. He says the flames were extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

Barnes said the building where the explosion and fire occurred looks like a large laboratory and sustained major structural damage.

GenCanna cultivates hemp plants and processes them into CBD products including oil and powder.

Kentucky State Police, the state fire marshal, and the Winchester Fire Department will investigate what caused the explosion and fire.

GenCanna Executive Vice President Gary Broadbent said he was thankful for the quick response from fire crews.