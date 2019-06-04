Extreme search efforts result in the finding of missing juvenile in Grayson County

After hours of searching overnight and into the morning, Grayson County officials located a missing juvenile thanks to those both in and out of the community.

Officials began search efforts Monday night around 10 after receiving reports of a missing 15-year-old female.

The search took place across hundreds of acres on and around Laurel Fork Road. The juvenile, who was from an Amish community nearby, also had special needs, according to officials. She reportedly had walked away from her home.

Search efforts late Monday night consisted of helicopters, ATVs, search dogs, family members and volunteers along with the fire and sheriff’s department.

"I believe that was the reason -- that's basically how we found her. We had so many people in the area and we knew we were told she would try to hide if we got close to her," said Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

Thankfully, the girl was found just around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

"That's what happened -- our community came together, we had surrounding counties that utilized their resources to help us, and we're very fortunate to have that available to us," said Sheriff Chaffins.

Search crews from Davis county even came in Tuesday morning to help— but just as they got here, the girl was located.

Sheriff Chaffins wants to thank everyone in the community and outside of it for helping make this story a happy ending.

"As sheriff, a leader in law enforcement in Grayson County, that's something, we can't do it by ourselves. We rely on other resources, because we are a rural county, we don't have the resources that Daviess County has. We don't have the resources that some of these other offices has in the sheriff's department, so we're very fortunate to be able to reach out to other agencies to help us especially in something when it comes to find a missing juvenile," he added.