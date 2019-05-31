Former WKU Volleyball Great Cavanaugh Continues Leukemia Recovery

Former WKU Volleyball great Alyssa Cavanaugh continues her recovery efforts from leukemia.

Cavanaugh's mother, Leslie Cavanaugh, announced on her social media Twitter account Friday that Alyssa is headed home from the hospital after undergoing a bone marrow transplant earlier this year.

Alyssa Cavanaugh announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2018.

Her treatment and recovery efforts have received an enormous outpouring of support from the WKU community and the national volleyball community.

Cavanaugh earning All-American honors during her final season with WKU Volleyball in 2017.