FAA analysis predicted many more Max crashes without a fix

An FAA analysis after the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max predicted there would be more disasters without a fix of critical automated flight-control system. (Source: CNN)

Safety officials estimated there could be 15 more crashes of the Max over the next few decades.

Yet the Federal Aviation Administration did not ground the plane until a second deadly crash five months later.

The disclosure came as the House Transportation Committee questioned the head of the FAA about his agency’s oversight of Boeing and the Max. Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio says the FAA failed to do its job.

