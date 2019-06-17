FBI: No foul play suspected in March death on property of Mammoth Cave National Park

UPDATE: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says the woman found dead in Zion Hill Cemetery, near Park City Road in Mammoth Cave National Park, died of “acute diphenhydramine intoxication”.

The manner of death for 23-year-old Mariah Amber Decru, of Park City.

was listed as “undetermined” and no foul play is suspected.

Back in March, officials say the body Decru was found on park property.

The cemetery and surrounding area were closed for a number of hours on Monday while investigators gathered evidence.

