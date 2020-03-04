FBI Special Agent highlights experiences, encourages community support during Crime Stoppers Eye-Opener Breakfast

"We cannot do it, without the community's support!" -- Robert Brown, FBI Special Agent in Charge

During the 2020 Crime Stoppers Eye-Opener breakfast, this year's special guest, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Robert Brown highlighted some of his most remarkable experiences during his career.

The Crime Stoppers organization brings the public, media, and law enforcement together in the fight against crime.

The public can tip law enforcement anonymously, help police solve crimes and they can get up to $1,000 for that tip.

Brown spoke on the importance of the community's support.

"Most of the high level, high profile investigations that I have worked, they were all solved from tips from the community, and we are really dependent upon tips from the community. We're working hard to restore trust both in federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement so that folks will feel comfortable coming forward and

providing tips."

Brown adds, "we cannot do our job without the public's help."

You can tip law enforcement at (270) 781-CLUE or toll-free 866-842-CLUE.

If it's a national issue, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.