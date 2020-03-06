FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky

Authorities say an FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky has been wounded in a shooting.

Our sister station, WYMT, reports the shooting took place in Pulaski County.

The FBI office in Louisville said in a statement Friday that one suspect also was wounded. In a statement, the office said both the FBI agent and the subject are in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The statement said authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible.