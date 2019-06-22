FBI looking for fugitive who took off ankle monitor while on I-65 near Smiths Grove

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in finding Bryan D. Conley.

The Louisville Field Office says Conley took off his court mandated ankle monitoring device on Friday while near Smiths Grove on I-65.

Conley had been released while awaiting trial on interstate threatening communications charges stemming from his arrest in January this year.

Officials say Conley had attempted to ransom the parents of a Tennessee woman.

Conley was supposed to appear in U.S. District Court Friday.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Conley. He is believed to be driving a 2008 Gray Ford Fusion with Texas plate FSF-2018.

He has ties to Tennessee, Texas and Ohio.

If you have any information on Conley's whereabouts, call FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000.