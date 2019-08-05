FCC Chairman encourages businesses to get direct 9-1-1 dialing

During an emergency, every second counts.

A new law is going to make it easier for people to get emergency help. Kari’s Law will require direct 9-1-1 dialing without the need to dial extra digits.

Kari’s law will make sure that people don’t have to dial a number to dial out when they are calling 9-1-1 in an emergency. But the law only applies to multi-line phones installed or manufactured after February 2020.

So what about older phones?

DC Bureau’s Jillian Angeline spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

He wants to make sure every phone can call 9-1-1 without the extra digit. Pai said there’s a simple fix.

“We’re gonna keep banging the drum. Every single time I talk to these equipment manufacturers or service providers or folks in the hotel and lodging industry, I’ve consistently said, look there’s a simple fix,” said Pai.

“We want to make sure there’s not an access code, a 9 or an 8 or whatever number standing in the way,” he said.

Pai said he has received a positive response from the industry about the upgrades.

If you have one of these multi-line phones, Pai is encouraging you to contact the companies that maintains those phones.