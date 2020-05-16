FDA approves coronavirus at-home sample collection kit

(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for medical labs to test an at-home coronavirus sample kit.

The FDA granted an emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc. for their at-home sample collecting kit, the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit.

The kits are available by prescription only. Patients must fill out an online questionnaire that is reviewed by a health care provider before they can get a kit.

The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus. Once the samples are collected, they are shipped off to a certified lab and patients will receive their results online.

FDA officials say the at -home kits protects people from potential exposure.

