Advertisement

FDA cautions pet owners about spreading coronavirus in new video

The Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets. (Source: FDA via CNN)
The Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets. (Source: FDA via CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans that while their pets don't spread coronavirus, infected people can give it to their pets.

House cats, as well as big cats in zoos, have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

the FDA says that cats and ferrets are the pets most susceptible to COVID-19, but dogs can catch it too.

In the video, the FDA also recommends you avoid dog parks for the time being.

The six-foot social distancing rule is recommended for leashed animals as well.

The FDA suggests that if you get sick with coronavirus, you might consider getting a pet sitter, if possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of infected cats and dogs has been low, but they would like to keep it that way.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boy Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is requiring that House members wear masks when attending committee hearings, an edict that comes amid spiking COVID-19 cases in many states.

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Weather

Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

News

Men's Health Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
Men's Health Month

Latest News

News

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney’s, including Taylor Co. location

Updated: 2 hours ago
The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations.

National

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, won’t block misinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Politics

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH - Some Cloud Coverage This Afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Final city commissioner candidates previewed to discuss ‘today’s most talked about topics'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
We continue our coverage previewing the city commissioner candidates ahead of the November election. The candidates are touching on today’s most talked about topics from racial injustices to police reform.