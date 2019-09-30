FDA recalls Performance Dog raw frozen food for salmonella risk

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a brand of frozen dog food after samples tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

The recall concerns Performance Dog brand frozen raw food made on or after July 22, 2019.

Samples from at least two lots tested positive.

Although one of those lots never made it to the shelves, the FDA urges anyone to take caution when handling and disposing of the products, as they could pose a serious risk to animal and human health.

You can learn more about the recall at the FDA's website.