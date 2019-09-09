FDA warns public to not eat Kroger tuna steaks

The Food and Drug Administration is advising Kroger shoppers to not eat any recently-purchased yellowfin tuna steaks.

Eating the tuna may cause scromboid poisoning, which is caused by eating fish that wasn't properly refrigerated. The symptoms are similar to an allergic reaction, and those affected may have heart palpitations, cramps and diarrhea.

The tuna was either purchased at the seafood counter or in store-prepped foam trays. The sell-by dates range from Aug. 29 - Sept. 14.

The tuna was distributed to Kroger locations in multiple states including: Ala., Ark., Ga., Ill., Ind., Kan., Mich., Mo., Miss., Neb., Ohio, S.C., Tenn., Va. and W. Va.

If you have symptoms of scromboid poisoning after eating Tuna purchased at Kroger, you are advised to contact your local health department. People normally get better within 12 hours, and the illness can be treated by taking antihistamines.

Read the FDA advisory here.

Copyright 2019 WKYT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.