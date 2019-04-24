FEMA partners with Fla. groups to prepare senior citizens for hurricane season

For Edna Robins, this upcoming hurricane season will not be her first.

Robins said she was in her home when Hurricane Michael moved through. When she heard to evacuate, Robins said it was too late.

"Oh, it was scary at first, I mean, but we didn't have any damage, thank the Lord," she said.

Robins and others attended a presentation by FEMA officials Tuesday morning at the Coulliette Senior Center in Panama City.

FEMA partnered with the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association and Bay County Council on Aging to host the event.

"A lot of our seniors are sometimes forgotten at this point and those are the ones that are most vulnerable. So we need to make sure that they are thinking about preparation," Lorenzo Ogden, Hazard Mitigation CEO and Community Education Outreach Specialist for FEMA, explained.

Part of the presentation included going over what tools seniors need ahead of a disaster.

Emergency kits should include first aid kits, nonperishable food, water, and sealed paperwork.

Once seniors have all of these items, plus a communication plan with loved ones, FEMA urges people to be thorough when filing a claim.

"Be sure to follow the process. When you get your application in, make sure you fill it out completely, do all of the things that we ask of you. It'll minimize any stress going forward when you do process your claim," Ogden said.

As the countdown to hurricane season is on.

"You can't ever really, really be prepared for a hurricane like that, but we can do the best we can," Robins said.