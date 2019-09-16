FEMA sending notifications about potential data breach

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is notifying approximately 2.5 million people about a potential data breach.

FEMA said a third party had access to the personal information of those who applied for temporary housing assistance between 2008 and May of 2018.

The third party was a contractor who supports FEMA's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. FEMA has since removed the overshared information from the contractor's system.

At this time, representatives said they have found no evidence that anyone without authorization accessed or hacked the data, but they are offering 18 months of free credit monitoring to those whose information was shared.