The Barren County Trojans defeat the Edmonson County Wildcats with a final score of 44-21 on Friday.

Barren County will now go on to face North Hardin in the Class 6A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on November 8th.

While Edmonson County will now face Green County in the Class 2A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on November 8th.