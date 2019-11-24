FOP preparing Thanksgiving boxes for people in Warren County

As Thanksgiving approaches not everyone is lucky enough to afford a meal for their family. The Fraternal Order of Police in Bowling Green have been helping make sure families in need of a Thanksgiving meal receive a box full of everything they need.

The Bowling Green FOP has been making and delivering these boxes for the past 40 years.

"Today we are doing our annual tradition of putting together boxes for delivery to families in Warren County for Thanksgiving. This year we are helping out 80 families, and we get our support from the community," said Russell McElroy, member of the Bowling Green FOP.

Sunday two high school's Junior ROTC programs showed up bright and early to help put the boxes together - knocking out all 80 boxes in just around an hour.

One man has been helping deliver the Thanksgiving boxes for the past 40 years.

"To see them light up when they get it. As a child my father died, my mother raised the last four of us kids by herself working in a school cafeteria and we were helped by some agencies in the community," said Ken Merideth, volunteer.

"She said at that time that sometime down the road we will be able to pay it back. Well I've been trying for 40 years and if I live another 40 maybe I can help pay it back," added Merideth.

The Thanksgiving boxes will be delivered tomorrow and those receiving a box will also get a turkey and eggs.

They also deliver boxes for Christmas and have planned to make 100 this year. If you would like to donate to the program you can email Russell at rkmce@aol.com.