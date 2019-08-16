Longtime New Orleans journalist, pilot killed in plane crash

Nancy Parker, a journalist at WVUE in New Orleans for 23 years, was killed in a small plane crash in New Orleans East on Friday afternoon.

The pilot of the plane was also killed.

Parker was shooting a story in a stunt plane.

Various emergency agencies responded to a plane crash that happened just after 3 p.m. in a field near Jourdan Rd. and Morrison Rd.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the plane involved was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft and crashed about a half-mile south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport under unknown circumstances.

Information from the National Transportation Safety Board said there was a fire reported after the crash.

Two people with the FAA are en route to investigate the crash. One investigator from the NTSB’s Denver field office is headed to New Orleans to investigate the crash.

Parker was 53 and is survived by her husband and three children.

WVUE is owned by Gray Television.

