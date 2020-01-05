Fair Weather To Start The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, January 5, 2020

The pesky showers and soggy conditions cleared out for our Sunday with sunshine making a return. Clear skies kick off our work week with a few clouds building in late Monday. That dry weather sticks around till late Monday but a slight chance of showers arrives overnight Monday into early Tuesday before sunrise and mainly to the southeast. Then we remain dry till our next soaking system that moves in late Thursday and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold

Low 30, winds NW-4

MONDAY: Sunny, Few Clouds Late

High 48, Low 34, winds NE-3

TUESDAY: Few Showers Before Sunrise, Then Mostly Sunny

High 47, Low 32, winds W-11

