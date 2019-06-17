Fairness Ordinance supporters talk upcoming decision in Henderson, Kentucky

After the Fairness Ordinance did not pass in Bowling Green, the group attempting to get it passed met on Monday night.

In their meeting, a discussion was held over what actions they will take in the upcoming year to make it a possibility in Bowling Green.

State representative Patti Minter spoke on how Bowling Green needs to get on board with making it a reality just like they will try to do in Henderson, Kentucky.

"And you know Bowling Green is just gonna have to play catch up and so Bowling Green is gonna have to settle to be the 13th city to have a fairness ordinance." -- State Representative, Patti Minter, 20th District.