Fairness Ordinance to be presented in Tuesday's City Commission meeting

The Bowling Green City Commission is meeting Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. During that meeting, the first reading of the Fairness Ordinance will take place.

The ordinance would protect people from being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The topic was brought up in 2017, but nobody seconded the motion made by Brian "Slim" Nash, so it did not receive a proper hearing.

Tuesday's vote on the ordinance is the first of two readings.

Ten other cities in Kentucky have adopted the Fairness Ordinance which includes Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah and Maysville.