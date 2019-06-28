Fairview Community Health Center opens new facility

The Fairview Community Health Center cut the ribbon to their brand new facility Friday morning.

The new 45,000 square foot facility houses all 80 employees, including 5 staff doctors, 8 ARNP Nurse Practicioners, Nurses, Medical Assistants, foreign language translators, and support staff.

Located at 225 Natchez Trace Avenue, the clinic offers primary health care in Pediatrics, Adult and Family Practice, and Prenatal services in partnership with the Doctors of the Medical Center's Women's Health Services.

The Fairview Community Health Center first opened their doors 18 years ago.

“The one constant over the past 18 years is the continuous needs of our patients,” said Executive Director, Chris Keyser.

Construction on the new facility began in began about 13 months ago.

The Fairview Community Health Center's main clinic phone number is 270-783-3573. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. ​