Fall Nowhere to be Found!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, September 16, 2019

Summer is not giving up anytime soon even though the calendar shows the official start of Fall is one week away! Daytime highs will stay in the hot and humid 90s until somewhat cooler, less humid air moves in this weekend. There are hints of an overall pattern change next week which could bring us cooler temperatures and some badly needed rain.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny, Continued Hot

High 92, Low 66, winds NE-6

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 67, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Sunny, Not as Hot

High 90, Low 67, winds S-7