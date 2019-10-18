Fall Weather For Friday Night Festivities

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, October 18, 2019

A cool night on tap for the region but not as cold as what we woke up to on Friday, expect lows to drop into the upper 40's. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. One system cutting across the Deep South over the weekend could send a few showers our way late Saturday night. A stronger system arrives Monday with potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along with gusty winds. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday and for much of the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low 43, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. of a Shower Late

High 73, Low 52, winds S-9

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 75, Low 58, winds SE-8

