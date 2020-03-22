Familes staying active during time of social distancing

In the wake of communities practicing social distancing due to concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, many families have taken this opportunity to not only spend time together but stay active as well.

Whether it be taking a walk or run through the neighborhood or hitting the courts at a local park, families are doing their best to get their daily exercise.

James Dunn, a Bowling Gren resident, said he and his family are trying to spend as much time outside as possible.

"They're saying exercise and sunshine are one of the ways to stay healthy," Dunn said.

One activity Dunn and his family have taken part in is playing tennis.

"We're just trying to spent a little time as a family, get some exercise and bond a little bit," Said.

Dunn's daughter Addy plays tennis at Greenwood High School, but her season is currently postponed.

"We're trying to get some tennis in while we're not able to play at school, Addy said.

Dunn said he understands this is uncharted territory for the country and is taking things one day at a time.