Familiar topics surface at second-to-last gubernatorial debate

The fourth of five gubernatorial debates between Republican incumbent Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear featured heated debate on many topics the candidates have already covered in an aggressive election season.

One heated exchange took place regarding expanded legal gambling. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is missing profits that could be used to fund pensions.

"We lose over 550 million dollars of revenue every year to those border states just on casinos, before sports betting or any of the rest," Beshear said. "If we expand gaming, we put that money directly to the pension system."

Bevin said neither legislators nor the public can stand by expanded gambling and questioned Beshear's statistics.

"We started these conversations a few months ago," Bevin said. "It was 200, then 250, then it worked its way up to 500. Now it's as much as 550, you used a couple times ago. These are made-up numbers."

The final debate is Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University.