Family adds sign to yard warning against panhandling, says panhandling is creating problems downtown

Panhandling is a trend fairly new to Bowling Green, but it did not take long for the community to form an opinion on whether to support it or not.

Bowling Green Police have warned the community to not give to those who are panhandling, but the law states panhandling is a protected form of speech under the first amendment.

City officials placed signs throughout Bowling Green urging people to not give to panhandlers and now a new sign in downtown Bowling Green is sending a similar message.

Derek Greatorex, who lives on State Street, recently put a sign in his front yard he believes sends a strong message against panhandling.

"When we added the sign because there were so many problems, I decided I'm going to try and fight back and form the community of what's really going on here," said Greatorex.

Greatorex and his wife said where they live on State Street there are many people who are homeless that are panhandling every day.

"Most days there is one on that corner, somebody panhandling on that corner, usually one or two, somebody panhandling on that corner, one or two," said Holly Greatorex.

Derek and Holly Greatorex told 13 News in the past three months the problems resulting from panhandling have escalated.

"I've found hypodermic needles in my driveway, I've found a woman's purse with her discharge papers from getting out of jail in my garden at the back beside the driveway, I found somebody sleeping in my garden beside the driveway," said Holly Greatorex.

Most recently, the Greatorex family said they and their neighbors have noticed the homeless are defecating, urinating, and vomiting in their yards.

"I don't feel like, I mean I could get to the house pretty quickly if I needed to, but I don't feel safe," said Holly Greatorex.

Officials believe those who are homeless gravitate to downtown Bowling Green because of the local agencies available nearby.

Next door to the Greatorex family, the Christ Episcopal Church provides meals and, up until recently, allowed those who are homeless to sleep on their property.

"We actually made the difficult decision yesterday to close our porch effective last night just because the system isn't designed, our facility isn't designed for it," said Rector Steven Pankey.

Church officials believe Bowling Green will soon need to open a low entry homeless shelter, but until then help should be given to local agencies already in place.

"And it's easy to give a dollar out your window, but the lasting work will be done in twenties, fifties, hundreds donated to the local agencies that are doing this work every day," said Pankey.

Pankey said those who are homeless rely on panhandling to survive and Bowling Green faces a tough challenge on how to help the homeless and stop panhandling.

Derek Greatorex believes the community should stop giving to panhandlers, saying, "The money that they are handing to them is causing a problem for everyone, it means they don't have to go to the Salvation Army, they don't have to go to places like Hope House and they just get stay on the street and don't get the help they need."

Christ Episcopal Church will continue to provide their free lunch every Wednesday.

HOTEL INC, The Salvation Army, and Hope House are some of the agencies available to help those who are homeless in Bowling Green.

