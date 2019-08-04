Family begins preparations for their Halloween House in Bowling Green

It's more than just a few scary decorations .

"We probably put a thousand hours into it," said John Ezell, owner.

Beginning more than three months before, John Ezell and Lana Hendricks transform their home into the haunted Halloween house.

"We are actually running a week behind this year. We start July 1st, but this year we got held up to about July 9th, so we're a little behind, but we're starting to get stuff out," Ezell said.

From the animatronics to the spiders and skeletons.

This house will sure grab your attention, but it isn't even close to being completed.

"When we start giving tours on Halloween night, mom and dad will be all excited. The kids will drive by on their school bus, and want to come and then when they actually get up to the front door they say, 'Do I really want to go in here?" and then once they get inside they really enjoy it,"

Ezell said.

He says they work to keep it in organized chaos since the beginning nine years ago.

"The thing just snowballed and we enjoy it. It seems like Bowling Green has enjoyed it and they've thanked us," Ezell said.

If you haven't seen it yet,you need to. John and Lana decorate every inch of their home and open it up free for tours, candy, and maybe even some ghost stories.

"It is a great holiday that we enjoy and we want to share it to you all. No charge. We will be glad to do whatever we can to answer any questions and we sure did appreciate everybody coming last year," he said.

They don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"As long as we're able to do it, we're going to continue to do it," he said.

The house is located on 324 Emmett Avenue in Bowling Green.