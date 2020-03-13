Family displaced after Bowling Green house fire

A home caught fire Friday afternoon, leaving a family displaced, according to the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Officials say 22 units responded to Stonebridge Lane around 12:15 p.m. to the report of a single-family home on fire. There is significant damage to the back of the home.

"I have not been inside to look at the damage myself, but I know there was significant heat upstairs so there are going to be out of the house for at least quite some time period," said Marlee Boenig, spokesperson for Bowling Green Fire Department.

Red Cross has been contacted to help find the family temporary placement for the time-being.

There was no one home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

