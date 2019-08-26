Family of Gabbi Doolin speak out following Timothy Madden's guilty plea

After nearly four years family members of Gabbi Doolin said they have some closure to move forward and honor her life after she was kidnapped and murdered November 14, 2015.

Lori Doolin Wilson, a cousin of Gabbi Doolin, spoke to 13 News Monday afternoon describing the moment their family heard the words they had been waiting years to hear.

"It was an incredibly overwhelming emotion to hear him plead guilty," said Wilson.

Saturday, Wilson joined Gabbi's parents Amy and Brian in Allen County Circuit Court where Timothy Madden appeared before Judge Janet Crocker and pleaded guilty to the murder and kidnapping of Doolin and entered an Alford plea for rape and sodomy.

An Alford plea is a plea under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of an admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain conviction in court.

Police arrested Madden one week after Doolin's body was found and family members describe Saturday as a rollercoaster of emotions. Wilson said the family spent nearly eight hours in the courthouse negotiating with attorneys.

"At any moment you felt like it wasn't going to happen and it was definitely an up and down thing all day and then being able to actually go in the courtroom and having the finality of it was incredible," said Wilson.

Wilson said her family is thankful for the community's support and she hopes everyone can see this is the best possible outcome.

"It helps to get some closure to the judgment side of it, to the trial side of it and not to have to sit through what we had been told could be four to six weeks of trial," said Wilson. "Gabbi was taken and this does not in any way bring her back, it doesn't lessen what happened, but the ability to not go to a courtroom every few weeks, the ability to not go through the trial process."

The plea deal recommends a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 23 and 24.

During the sentencing attorney's will present their evidence against Madden.