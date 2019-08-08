Family of Kroger shooting victim sues grocery store and suspect

The family of a man shot and killed at a Kroger on the outskirts of Louisville is suing the grocery store and the suspected gunman.

The lawsuit, filed by the family of Maurice Stallard, claims Kroger failed to stop suspect Gregory Bush from entering the store with a gun, and to stop him once he had started shooting.

Stallard was at the grocery store with his grandson, shopping for a school project, when the shooting began.

The suspect is facing federal hate crime charges for Stallard's death, as well as the death of Vicki Lee Jones. Prosecutors say the crime could have been racially motivated, as both suspects were African American and Gregory Bush is white.

Kroger is not commenting on the lawsuit.