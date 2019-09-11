Family of woman killed in Lincoln County explosion files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a woman killed in the gas pipeline explosion that happened in Lincoln County August 1 is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Lisa Derringer was the only person killed in the explosion, which destroyed five houses and damaged others.

A lawsuit filed by a law firm representing her family names Enbridge, Texas Eastern Transmissions, and Spectra Energy. The suit claims those companies neglected to follow proper training and inspection procedures.

Kyle Findley is lawyer working for Derringer's family. He said he has experiences in similar cases.

"I can tell you over the course of time in dealing with events like this,' he said, "there's almost always something that could have been done with ample time to prevent something like this from happening."

Findley says the trial will take place in Texas, where the suit was filed.