Family of former Hot Rods pitcher murdered

Police in Virginia apprehended a naked 18-year-old after an intense manhunt in the slayings of the wife, mother-in-law and child of former Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Blake Bivens.

Authorities said Matthew Thomas Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor indicated he's related to the victims. Reports say Bernard is the brother-in-law of Bivens, who is currently with the Montgomery Biscuits in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose after finding the bodies at a home in Keeling, Va. on Tuesday. Schools were locked down and a tank and armored vehicle were brought in. Up to 100 officers joined the search. Bernard emerged naked from the woods hours later, running past cameras to a church where he was recorded trying to choke a caretaker.

An officer sprayed mace and smacked Bernard with a baton before he was captured at a barricade with the help of a police dog.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Tampa Bay Rays, Montgomery Biscuits, and the Bivens family. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by these tragic events. Blake will always be a part of the Hot Rods family."

The Tampa Bay Rays also tweeted support for Bivens saying in part:

"Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can."