Family still with questions after arrest made in 2017 Scottsville murder

38-year-old Wendell Jackson was found dead in his garage in January of 2017. Just this week, the Allen County Sheriff's Department made an arrest in connection to his murder. However, for his family, one large question still lingers.

"I wanna know why," said Deborah Etherton, Jackson's mother.

This three letter word that carries a large weight for Etherton.

"We just have to get the rest of the story," she added.

27 long months after her son, Wendell Jackson was murdered, and the family finally received some closure this week.

"It surprised me that day when they told me, 'we got somebody locked up.' It was just like shock. Really? Nothing? And then all of the sudden boom we've arrested somebody," said Etherton.

The long-awaited answer brought to light in a single moment which constituted an array of feelings.

"All the emotions hit -- the madness, the sadness, the happiness, and it was like a roller coaster the rest of the night," said Etherton. "It kept coming back to one thing - why? why would you do it?"

As Etherton does every day, she reminisces on the memory of her son, swiping through old pictures helps ease the pain.

"This was the last father-daughter dance he got to take her to," she says pointing to a picture of her late son and granddaughter.

However, the vacancy of his presence is a void that stings sharply.

"We don't have him to share the memories with us now," she said. "He's not here. And it's hard."

The father of two and grandfather of one with a somewhat troubled past, but nonetheless a life that mattered.

"No, my son was not perfect by any means. He did things that I was disappointed in him for, but he was my child," said Etherton.

Whether here or not, her child she'll always be there for. Especially at those approaching court dates where she'll soon staring at the face of her son's alleged murderer.

"I think it's important to be there, to stand up for my son, to just say okay he wasn't just a nobody, he was my son, and I want justice for him," said Etherton.

With justice and a hopeful resolution comes the end of a dark chapter, but still, a never-ending loss.

"Once I know why then I can really close it, but I will still always miss my son," said Etherton.

The suspect, Jackie Mutter will be arraigned in Allen County on April 24.