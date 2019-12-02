Fans react to Lady Tops going to NCAA Tournament

Western Kentucky University Fans gathered at Roosters to celebrate the team winning the C-USA Volleyball Championship, and see who they will match up against for the NCAA Tournament.

"Oh they're so exciting, they're so much fun and enthusiastic. I like the fact that they really, really put a lot of effort -- you can tell they work hard," said Belle Lady Hunt, a fan.

WKU Volleyball has advanced to the NCAA tournament eight out of the past 10 seasons. Head coach Travis Hudson has lead the program in 12 appearances.

"Their grit and determination with the schedule they played and all the success they had takes a lot of hard work and determination. You can tell they play as a team and work hard together," said David Graves, another fan.

There are 64 teams moving into the tournament and WKU will be playing in the first round on Thursday. Fans are supporting the team all the way.

"I love how passionate they are, how competitive they are and how they just support each other and how they represent our school," said Suzanne Dillihay, a fan.

"They are just really fun to watch. We have just been entertained highly and they are just good citizens, good ambassadors for Western and their grade point is high," Joyce Robertson added.

"None of the players that have come here in the 22 years that Travis has been coaching has left without being graduated--unbelievable record," said Lee Robertson.

The Lady Tops will face Kennesaw State on Thursday in Diddle Arena

and fans will be there to continue to cheer the Hilltoppers on all the way.