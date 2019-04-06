Fans line up for Bowling Green Hot Rods Opening Day

The sun was shining, the fans were in full gear and the entertainment was in full swing. The perfect setting for the Bowling Green Hot Rods opening day.

"This is actually my first Hot Rods Opening Day game. I haven't been to any major league opening day games so this is my first one," said Cade, Hot Rods fan.

It was pretty simple for some fans when it came to their favorite part about baseball.

"I like when you catch it and when you throw," said Avery, Hot Rods fan.

"Hot dogs. Hot diggity dogs," said Aidan, Hot Rods fan.

For those experienced season ticket holders, catching a ball is a high priority.

"I like to catch the balls when they go through the nets and you can grab 'em," said 6-year-old Leah, Hot Rod fan.

The Hot Rods took on the Dayton Dragons, but before the game began, dozens lined up outside the stadium for some snacks, face painting and some entertainment.

"I love the Hot Rods because I love baseball in general and I'm a Rays fan, and they're the Single-A affiliate of the Rays, and I really like their colors as well. I just enjoy coming to the baseball game," said Cade.

No matter how old you are, Hot Rods fans are passionate.

"You're going to have fun and you can root for your team and that's what I do. I sometimes get overexcited with rooting with my team," said Aidan.