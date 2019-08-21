Farmers Market on Nashville Road launching Fresh RX program

The Farmers Market on Nashville Road is launching a new program for pregnant moms on Medicaid. The program is called Fresh RX.

The program begins on September 7 and runs 12 weeks. The last date of the program is November 23.

Pregnant moms who are regularly seeing their doctor or midwife and are on Medicaid qualify.

They will receive 20 dollars in market tokens to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables each week.

"We want to encourage pregnant women to eat healthy during pregnancy and beyond. We want to encourage that by helping them making that accessible and affordable," said Susan Warell, Community Farmers Market.

To sign up for the program go to the Community Farmers Market on Nashville Road on Saturday from eight to one. Also, you can go on Tuesday from two to six.

If you are there to sign up for the Fresh RX program make sure to bring your Medicaid card with you.