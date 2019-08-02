Farmers call on Congress to pass new trade deal

Months after President Trump drafted the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, American farmers are still calling on Congress to pass the new trade deal.

“It’s absolutely important that we continue to honor our commitments to the American farmer,” said Brandon Wipf, a midwestern farmer.

But, it seems House Democrats and the administration are having trouble seeing eye to eye on the future of trade.

“We’re in a trade war and there’s only one person who can get us out of it,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL). “He lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

While Bustos is placing the blame on President Trump, Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is putting the pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“My concern has been that some in the Democratic Party do not want the President to have victories and they may say, let’s just not have a vote at all,” said Hagedorn.

House Democrats have had several meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, addressing labor and environmental concerns with the deal. Over the course of the August recess, those talks are expected to continue.

“We’ve heard a lot of talk about how easy these trade deals will be,” said Wipf. “The fact that they’ve drug this on is having a real impact on people.”