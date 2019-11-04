Fashion show held in Bowling Green to raise money for Veterans

Models of all ages strutted their stuff down a runway for a good cause on Sunday afternoon. The Kentucky Veterans Brigade hosted a camo fashion show and all profits went to help veterans in need.

"Today we are hosting a Kamo to Katwalk event it's a fashion show but everybody has to have some sort of camo on," said Bob Wilson, president of the Kentucky Veterans Brigade.

From camo pants, to shirts, to even a homemade dress that paid tribute to one Miss Teen Kentucky's father who served in the army for 30 years.

"It really is extra special to get to help vets because there was a point in time when I didn't know if my dad was going to come back or not so it means a lot," said Alexis Engel, USA National Miss Teen Kentucky.

This event also meant a lot to one emcee who has several family members that have served in the military.

"So I truly value our veterans who sacrifice so much for our freedom in this country. My dad was a veteran who served in Afghanistan. Many of my family members are also veterans; some are still active duty," said Jasmine Pondexter, Miss Tennessee of America.

Also, a state senator from Tennessee traveled down for the event and says this organization is setting an example for others to follow.

"To have something like this that is a non-profit where the community just pitches in and does all these things -- it's a great example for other communities to follow. I mean, they really dialed in on what they offer and the services they provide," said Kerry Roberts, a Tennessee Senator.

Camo wear wasn't the only main attraction; a ballroom dancing couple showed off their moves and several models sang songs to pay tribute to those who've served.