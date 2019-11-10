Fatal accident in Butler County

Kentucky State Police responded to a collision a little after 1:00 p.m. Sunday near the 5500 block of Reedyville Road on Ky 185 near the intersection of Lock 5 Road.

72-year-old Paul Hensley, of Hazard, was driving a 2015 Ford pickup truck while traveling southbound on Reedyville Road. Hensley crossed the yellow center-line into the opposite lane.

18-year-old Robert Combs, of Smiths Grove was driving a 2005 Ford pickup traveling Northbound when he was hit head on.

Combs was pronounced dead on the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

Officials say Hensley was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Detective Mike Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Post 3 Troopers, Butler County EMS, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Butler County Coroner, Bear Creek Fire Department and Air Evac.