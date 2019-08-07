Fatal accident in Edmonson County

A single-vehicle accident claims the life of one in Edmonson County.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call around 9:52 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to an accident with a fatality.

Police say the accident happened at 1800 Nolin Dam Road (KY 728,) in the Mammoth Cave community of Edmonson County.

According to a preliminary investigation, Charlotte A. Newton (58) of Leitchfield, KY was driving a 1996 Buick passenger car going westbound on Nolin Dam Road when her vehicle briefly exited the edge of the roadway.

Authorities say Newton re-entered the roadway over-correcting, which caused her vehicle to exit off the right shoulder of the westbound lane.

Officials say upon exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned and ejected Newton before coming to final rest.

The Edmonson County Coroner's Office pronounced Charlotte Newton deceased on the scene.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Charles W. McStoots (17) of Mammoth Cave, KY was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

KSP says occupants of the vehicle were not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident.