ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) -- A fatal accident in Todd County claims the life of a man.

Police say that on June 10 received a call of a fatal collision that happened one mile north of Highland Lick Road on KY-181 South.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Nissan passenger car was driving southbound on KY-181 S, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of his vehicle.

Officials say, the vehicle exited the shoulder of the southbound lane, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael S. Wright, of Lewisburg.

 
