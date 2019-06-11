Fatal accident on KY-181 South

Kentucky State Police Post 2 responded to a fatal accident on Monday that occurred near Highland Lick Road on KY-181 South.

Kentucky State Police say a 1999 Nissan was traveling southbound on KY-181 S, when the driver lost control of his car. The car crashed into the shoulder of the southbound lane, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and caught fire.

The vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Todd County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the operator is not being released, pending the Medical Examiner’s confirmation.

The investigation is ongoing.