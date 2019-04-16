Fatal car accident confirmed in Smiths Grove

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is working a fatal accident in the 1800 block of Hayes Lodge Road in Smiths Grove.

According to Sheriff Brett Hightower, the accident involved only one car.

"It appears the vehicle had left the roadway, over-corrected, and gone to the opposite side of the roadway, striking a tree," he said.

"At this point we are working a fatality accident," he added.

According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, at least two fatalities are suspected, but it's unclear exactly how many people were in the vehicle.

Sheriff Hightower said the next step in this investigation is getting a positive identification and contacting family.

"We run the license plate of the vehicle, we try to make contact with the registered owner and/or any family members and then we've got chaplains that will assist us in making notification to family members."

He says this road has caused problems for drivers before.

"Accidents in this area have been very common. We worked a double fatality not very far from here on 68 and 101 back just several weeks ago."

Sheriff Hightower went on to say, "You can look at the pavement and the roadway. There was a small hill and it appears the vehicle might have even gone a little bit airborne, struck the pavement, and then went off the roadway and then over-corrected, and that was what took the vehicle to the opposite side of the roadway and against the tree."

We will continue to update this story as the investigation continues and information is released. The road is now open.