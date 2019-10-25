Fatal collision in Tompkinsville

Kentucky State Police investigated a fatal collision Friday morning in Tompkinsville.

KSP says 52-year-old Melissa Nelson struck the rear end of a dump truck on KY 163 around 6:24 a.m. as the driver, 35 year-old Nicholas Cunningham, also of Tompkinsville, was stopped to make a left hand turn into J. Stephens Construction.

KSP says Nelson was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.

Cunningham was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt.