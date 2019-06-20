Fatal collision involving Greyhound bus in Hart County kills one, injures others

UPDATE 11:35 am:

I-65 remains closed while Kentucky State Police reconstruction units investigate. They are expected to finish within the next couple of hours.

Rain caused delays in effectively conducting clean up and investigation by responding agencies. Once reconstruction and clean up are complete, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Crews will inspect the road surface for damage and confirm conditions are safe for travel.

Traffic is still being diverted at Exit 71 and is backed up approximately five miles to near Upton at Exit 76. Motorists approaching the area are advised to be prepared for slow/stopped traffic ahead. Road conditions are wet, which reduce braking distance.

Extreme congestion is reported along the detour route (US 31W). Motorists going through Kentucky are strongly advised to utilize Exit 91 in Elizabethtown and take Western Kentucky Parkway to Natcher Parkway and rejoin I65 in Bowling Green.

Passengers and cargo from the commercial bus involved with this morning’s incident were temporarily sheltered at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet facility in Munfordville and have now been picked up by the carrier to continue toward their destination.

_________________________________________________________

Kentucky State Police confirmed that one person has died after a passenger car and Greyhound bus collision.

The crash happened around 3:30 Thursday morning on Interstate 65 in Hart County at mile marker 68.

KSP said an SUV was traveling the wrong way on I-65, driving northbound in the southbound lane when it hit the bus and a semi head-on.

When police arrived the SUV was in flames; KSP confirms the person driving the SUV is confirmed dead.

KSP says 37 people were aboard the Greyhound bus when the crash happened. 29 of those people reported no injuries, the others were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the bus, however, suffered critical injuries and is in critical condition.

Detours are being used as the interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers can exit I-65 at the 71-mile marker in Bonnieville and use US 31W to get back to I-65 at the 65-mile marker near Munfordville.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Traffic expected to be backed up for up to four more hours. If you are traveling Southbound on 65, Kentucky State Police say to get off exit 71 Bonnieville or even earlier. pic.twitter.com/JfwJVK2Yjl — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) June 20, 2019

UPDATE on fatal accident this morning. The car that was traveling in the wrong direction hit a charter bus. 37 passengers on board the bus. 29 of them did not report injury. The operator of the bus is seriously injured. The others transported are non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/4VKDr7MBsF — Allie Hennard 13 News (@AllieHennard) June 20, 2019